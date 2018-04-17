Here Are Some Tax Day Freebies

Today is tax deadline day, and with all the stress some companies are giving us a break with good deals.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Purchase a Big Bagel Bundle (a baker’s dozen and two tubs of cream cheese) for only $10.40. Valid April 11 – 17. Get coupon from their websitestarting 4/11/18. You can also get 20% off catering orders when you use code TWENTYOFF at checkout at catering.brueggers.com. This offer is valid April 9 – 17 at participating locations.

BurgerFi: Get a free order of hand-cut fries with any purchase all day on April 17 because BurgerFi’s sponsored NASCAR driver, Tyler Reddick (#9), placed in the top nine this weekend. Just mention offer at counter in order to redeem at participating locations.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: For every large pizza purchased between April 17 and 19, guests will get one large cheese pizza free. See more details on their press release.

Cici’s Pizza: Get an adult buffet for $4.17 on April 17, 2018 with the coupon on their Facebook page. It is valid for dine-in only.

Firehouse Subs: Receive a free medium sub when you purchase any full price medium or large sub, chips and drink. Valid Tuesday, April 17 through Thursday, April 19. You will need to present the offer that is posted on their Facebook page (and also e-mailed to people who have opted to get promotional emails from them). Get the coupon on their Facebook page.

Great American Cookies: Enjoy a FREE Cookies & Cream Cookie on Tax Day (Tuesday, April 17) at participating locations. One per customer. No purchase necessary. While supplies last. See the details on their website.

Hardee’s: Get a FREE Hardee’s Sausage Biscuit for breakfast on April 17 and no purchase is required! You just have to mention MADE FROM SCRATCH to get this freebie. This offer is valid from 7 am – 10 am on 4/17/18.

Hungry Howie’s: Buy a large 1-topping pizza at regular menu price, get a medium 1-topping pizza for $0.15 using promo code. The promo code and additional details should be available soon on their Facebook page according to the response I received from the company.

Kona Ice: Enjoy a FREE 9 oz. Kiddie Kona from 12-2 at participating Kona Ice truck locations including:

Garner Post Office, 267 Timber Drive, Garner, NC 27529

Fuquay-Varina Post Office at 131 N Judd Pkwy NE, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Lowes Food at 112 Bass Lake Road, Holly Springs, NC 27540

Rex Hospital at 4420 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh, NC 27607

Sam’s Club at 3001 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC 27604

Sam’s Club at 11460 Royall Cotton Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Wendell Post Office at 40 Hanor Lane, Wendell, NC 27591

McDonald’s: On Tuesday, 4/17 McDonald’s locations in the Triangle and Fayetteville will be offering a 10pc. Chicken McNuggets for just $1.49 via their mobile app. This offer can be redeemed inside the lobby, in the drive-thru or during pick up via the mobile order & pay feature on the app. You can also go to the McDonald’s app for multiple additional coupons.

National Parks: Get free entrance into the National Parks in the country on April 21. See the details on their website

Noodles & Co.: Get $4 off a $10 online order with code TAXDAY18 through 4/18.Valid at participating locations.

Office Depot/Office Max: Free shredding up to 5 lbs of documents with coupon through April 28, 2018. Get coupon from their website.

Outback: Get a FREE Bloomin’ Onion with any purchase on 4/17. One per table. Just say “Bloomin’ Tuesday” to your server to receive the offer.

P.F. Chang’s: Get 15% off takeout on April 16 and April 17 when you use the code TAXDAY at checkout. Use it online or reference it on the phone when ordering.

Planet Fitness: From Saturday, April 14 – Saturday, April 21, members and non-members can use available HydroMassage chairs for some well-deserved (and free!) relaxation. Bring in a coupon available on their website starting April 14.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Customers who sign up for Potbelly Perks by downloading the Potbelly app (iPhone / Android) or online will receive a free sandwich. Those already enrolled in Potbelly Perks can enjoy a BOGO Sandwich that will automatically load in to the app for redemption on Tax Day (April 17). According to their website, there is a location at 9662 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville, NC 27560. See the details on the Perks program at potbelly.com.

Ruby Tuesday: Get a grilled or crispy chicken sandwich and fries for $5 on April 17 from 11 am – 3 pm. Valid for dine-in only at participating locations and no coupon is required. Just ask for the offer. See the details on the e-mail they sent about the offer.

Schlotzsky’s: On Tuesday, April 17, get a FREE small The Original with purchase of chips & a medium drink at participating locations. More details shold be posted soon on their Facebook page.

Sonic Drive-In: Enjoy 1/2 price cheeseburgers all day on April 17 when you mention the offer. See the offer on their website.

Staples: Get 1 lb of free shredding through 4/21/18 with the coupon on their website.