Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name

Check out Twitter's best (and most obvious) reactions to Khloe's baby name.

Posted 17 hours ago
House Of CB Flagship Store Launch - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Khloe Kardashian has announced her new baby’s names, and the Internet has thoughts.

Last week was pretty busy for Khloe as she delivered her baby as news of her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, wound its way around the Internet. This probably isn’t how Khloe envisioned giving birth, but here we are.

Khloe welcomed her new daughter home recently, and she celebrated by posting on Instagram.

Of course, some people went for the easy shade by calling out Tristan’s recent cheating scandal. The timing was truly unfortunate, and the Internet was not going to miss an opportunity to have a hearty cackle about it.

Meanwhile, others questioned Khloe’s decision to give the baby Tristan’s last name instead of hers. We’re sure Kris is weeping about the lost branding opportunities behind a name like True Kardashian.

Others were simply not into the unconventional name. Even her fans couldn’t back her up on this one.

But whether you like the name or not, we can all agree that Kris Jenner is already thinking of ways to spin this scenario.

Of course, one person cut through all the memes and easy laughs to get to the real question.

As far as Khloe and Tristan’s relationship status, we’ll simply have to wait and watch. The truth will reveal itself.

