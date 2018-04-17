Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name

Khloe Kardashian has announced her new baby’s names, and the Internet has thoughts.

Last week was pretty busy for Khloe as she delivered her baby as news of her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, wound its way around the Internet. This probably isn’t how Khloe envisioned giving birth, but here we are.

Khloe welcomed her new daughter home recently, and she celebrated by posting on Instagram.

Of course, some people went for the easy shade by calling out Tristan’s recent cheating scandal. The timing was truly unfortunate, and the Internet was not going to miss an opportunity to have a hearty cackle about it.

Is it “TRUE” that Tristan was cheating on you or was it a “DREAM”? Do you still think he’s a “SAINT”? Because they saw him cheating on you up “NORTH”! What’s next “CHICAGO” Paola Vizcaino — whoops (@imthatbitch_748) April 16, 2018

Khloe Kardashian has named her baby True Thompson. I prefer Karma tbh. #truethompson — Rishma Dosani (@Rishma_Dosani) April 16, 2018

Khloe and Tristan have named their child True

Which is ironic since Tristan is a Liar.#TrueThompson — Joe Hessey 🤴🏼 (@SKINNYHESSEY) April 16, 2018

YOU CAN'T NAME UR CHILD WHAT U WANT UR MAN TO BE!!!!!!!! ASK ANYONE!!!! #TRUE #TRUETHOMPSON — mariah smith (@mRiah) April 16, 2018

True Thompson was conceived in a bed of lies #TrueThompson pic.twitter.com/Pgoc9nzbIa — Wendie (@lazbaru) April 16, 2018

True Thompson…… Did Khloé just sit around and say ‘I wonder what could be the most ironic name I can think of’……. smh #khloekardashian #tristanthompson #truethompson pic.twitter.com/3K23mbKU0l — itsEllemichelle (@ItsEllemichelle) April 16, 2018

God I cannot wait for the moment #TrueThompson asks Khloe Kardashian where her name came from. pic.twitter.com/5Fga41XJ4p — Rishma Dosani (@Rishma_Dosani) April 16, 2018

Meanwhile, others questioned Khloe’s decision to give the baby Tristan’s last name instead of hers. We’re sure Kris is weeping about the lost branding opportunities behind a name like True Kardashian.

She could of called her true Kardashian — Cian Farrell (@cianf88) April 16, 2018

Okay, True isn’t so bad, but that last name gotta go, Khloe you still got time boo. #truethompson — Gagas bitch (@jamieeezzelle) April 16, 2018

Others were simply not into the unconventional name. Even her fans couldn’t back her up on this one.

I was rooting for Khole but she had to go name her baby #TrueThompson 🤦🏼‍♀️ I guess Kourtney is the only sane Kardashian with her actual real kid names 🤷🏼‍♀️ — paola duran (@pduran_) April 16, 2018

Ok I stick up for the Kardashians a lot when their names get dragged through the dirt but I just can't with this one sorry 😭 True????? Sorry what? TRUE? #TrueThompson pic.twitter.com/ndhQcCH9Lp — Rachel Nelson (@RachNels92) April 16, 2018

KIM: “Khloe, if you wanna be a real celebrity, you have to name your kid something stupid.” KHLOE: “True.”#true #truethompson true thompson — Will Presti (@WillPresti) April 16, 2018

But whether you like the name or not, we can all agree that Kris Jenner is already thinking of ways to spin this scenario.

Kris Jenner going on to wikipedia to change her grandfather's and dad's name to True #TrueThompson pic.twitter.com/gasAqTVidJ — Gina (@yesitsmekarma) April 16, 2018

When Khloe’s baby is 0 years old and has more followers than you. Kris Jenner you are an icon. @khloekardashian @KrisJenner #truethompson pic.twitter.com/kAqZ7vmnnl — Ty (kai-kus) (@TychicusM) April 16, 2018

Of course, one person cut through all the memes and easy laughs to get to the real question.

Wait do you think Khloe is still with the baby daddy? Please tell me no. #TrueThompson — Robin J P (@robinjeanclark) April 17, 2018

As far as Khloe and Tristan’s relationship status, we’ll simply have to wait and watch. The truth will reveal itself.

