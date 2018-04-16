Erica Campbell Talks About Pastor Warryn Campbell’s Sermon On Faith Without Works [EXCLUSIVE]

TJ spoke about church and how her pastor spoke about faith. Warryn Campbell also preached on faith without work. Erica Campbell mentioned that he spoke about people wanting something and having faith, but not working at it.

She also talked about how Peter walked on water and trusted God. Erica also expressed that you must not have fear. Believe that God will make a way and work at what you want. What did your pastor preach about?

