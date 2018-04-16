Donna Brazile Tells How The 2016 Election Took A Personal Toll On Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Donna Brazile is a campaign manager, political analyst and more. She recently spoke with Erica Campbell about the DNC hack, email controversy with Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump. She explained that the information warfare that happened was something she never thought she would see after working on 7 different elections.
Donna and people she worked with had to go through verbal attacks, bugged homes, threats and it shook up their work day. She also disliked the fact that she was helping Hillary Clinton and was discredited. Donna is happy where her career is now and looks forward to her future.
