Donna Brazile Tells How The 2016 Election Took A Personal Toll On Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Donna Brazile Tells How The 2016 Election Took A Personal Toll On Her

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
Donna Brazile is a campaign manager, political analyst and more. She recently spoke with Erica Campbell about the DNC hack, email controversy with Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump. She explained that the information warfare that happened was something she never thought she would see after working on 7 different elections.

Donna and people she worked with had to go through verbal attacks, bugged homes, threats and it shook up their work day. She also disliked the fact that she was helping Hillary Clinton and was discredited. Donna is happy where her career is now and looks forward to her future.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo "Mary Mary". Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album "Help" won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show "Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell" 

