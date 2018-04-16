Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Get Up Poll: What Kind Of Out Of The Box Ministry Does Your Church Do? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell spoke to listeners about ministries that churches have that are out the box. One caller talked about how her church has grown over time, but something that made her want to join was feeding the homeless. Every second Saturday of the month they would feed over 300 families.

Another caller talked about how her church not only feed homeless, but provide them with places to sleep and some healthcare help. She also spoke about how money given to the church provides help for some of these people. Does your church have ministry that goes outside the box?

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Get Up Poll: How Do You Get Over A Breakup? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Callers Talk About Their Favorite Apps [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Best Relationship Tips [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Good Friday Worship Service At New Horizon Church [PHOTOS]

64 photos Launch gallery

Good Friday Worship Service At New Horizon Church [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Good Friday Worship Service At New Horizon Church [PHOTOS]

Good Friday Worship Service At New Horizon Church [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 week ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18