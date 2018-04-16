Get Up Poll: What Kind Of Out Of The Box Ministry Does Your Church Do? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell spoke to listeners about ministries that churches have that are out the box. One caller talked about how her church has grown over time, but something that made her want to join was feeding the homeless. Every second Saturday of the month they would feed over 300 families.

Another caller talked about how her church not only feed homeless, but provide them with places to sleep and some healthcare help. She also spoke about how money given to the church provides help for some of these people. Does your church have ministry that goes outside the box?

