Okera Banks Tells What To Remember When Repeating Fashion [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Okera Banks has styled for Tiffany Haddish, Erica Campbell and so many more. She spoke about repeating fashion and the rules to it. Social media sometimes makes us not want to repeat our outfits, but there are ways around that and Okera is here to help.

She mentioned when repeating an outfit be confident, accessorize and wear a bold lip if you can. Okera also mentioned that fanny packs are making a comeback so that could be an added accessory. Lastly, before you repeat the outfit make sure you give it a little time.

