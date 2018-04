Faith Walking: Fight For Your Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talks all about going through different things that tries to take away your faith. She spoke on how life pain, bad churches and pastors, jobs and so much more will try to take your faith. God gave us faith and we must hold on to it.

Erica also wants you to put people around you that help you grow. Stand against the enemy and have faith the size of mountains. Don’t let anyone take faith away from you and continue to fight.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

