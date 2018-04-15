Faith Walking: The Whole Team Is Valuable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell has a team of people between her assistant, band members and several others they help her daily. She spoke about her past jobs and how she worked with a theater group where she had to be apart of the wardrobe crew, sing background and sell programs. Erica always felt like she was apart of the team even when she had to do multiple jobs.
Her team is very valuable to her because they help her in many ways. They are apart of her puzzle and make everything come together. Whenever she gets a chance she makes sure they know how much she appreciates them.
