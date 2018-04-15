Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: The Whole Team Is Valuable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 15, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell has a team of people between her assistant, band members and several others they help her daily. She spoke about her past jobs and how she worked with a theater group where she had to be apart of the wardrobe crew, sing background and sell programs. Erica always felt like she was apart of the team even when she had to do multiple jobs.

Her team is very valuable to her because they help her in many ways. They are apart of her puzzle and make everything come together. Whenever she gets a chance she makes sure they know how much she appreciates them.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Speak Up And Tell The World [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: 10 Years Cancer Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Being Broke Ain’t A Crime [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Here's an exclusive look at gospel artists who made a big splash on the red carpet at the 2018 GRAMMYs!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 3 days ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 3 days ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 6 days ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 week ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18