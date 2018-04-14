Devonte Hart’s Siblings Were Drugged And The Mother Was Drunk When SUV Went Over A Cliff

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Devonte Hart’s Siblings Were Drugged And The Mother Was Drunk When SUV Went Over A Cliff

Toxicology reports have been released on some members of the Hart family.

News One

Posted April 14, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

More details are coming out about the SUV that went off a cliff in Northern California on March 26. Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 39, and three of their adopted children, Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14, have all been reported dead. Their three other adopted children are missing, 16-year-old Hannah Hart, 12-year-old Sierra Hart and 15-year-old Devonte Hart, who is known for a viral photo in which he is hugging a police officer in November 2014. A body of a Black female was found in the ocean and not far from the crash site, which authorities believe is Hannah or Sierra, but are awaiting the results of an autopsy. The family lived in Woodland, Washington, near Portland, Oregon, and were reportedly on a road trip, though Child Protective Services had been trying to reach them for days.

Yesterday, authorities revealed Jennifer Hart, who was driving the SUV, “had a blood alcohol level of .102 at the time of the crash, California Highway Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said at a press conference Friday. The legal limit for driving in California is 0.08.” This would mean she was drunk. Sadly, two of the children were drugged with “a significant amount” of diphenhydramine, which is an ingredient found in Benadryl, according to the Associated Press. Sarah Hart reportedly also had diphenhydramine in her system. This is another piece to this horrific tragedy? Were the children purposely drugged and did the parents know they were on suicide mission when they headed out for the “road trip.”

As we reported previously, there were countless reports of abuse, which dates back to 2008 and despite a handful of 911 calls by neighbors, no one at Child Protective Services took enough action to save the lives of children who were crying out for help.

Below is the famous photo of Devonte Hart.

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Went All Iggy Azalea And Proudly Chanted The N-Word On Video

Donald Trump Is Black America’s ‘What’s Now’ Problem

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we on President’s Day.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 5 days ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 week ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18