Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF Tells Why He Loves His Church So Much [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 13, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Church is a place to sing praises to God, listen to the word, meet people and so much more. GRIFF talked about what made him love his church so much and why he’s been going there for so long. His church not only engages the young people, but the older ones are taken care of too.

At his church they have golf outings, family outings and the men not only lift each other up, but hold each other accountable. His pastor also helped him do comedy at the church. Tell us what you love most about your church.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Pastor Michael McBride Tells What His Church Is Doing To Keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Alive [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Why One Caller Went To Church Wakanda-Style [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Don’t Have Cash For The Offering Basket? These Churches Have Apple Pay…

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 5 days ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 week ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18