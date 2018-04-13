GRIFF Tells Why He Loves His Church So Much [EXCLUSIVE]

Church is a place to sing praises to God, listen to the word, meet people and so much more. GRIFF talked about what made him love his church so much and why he’s been going there for so long. His church not only engages the young people, but the older ones are taken care of too.

At his church they have golf outings, family outings and the men not only lift each other up, but hold each other accountable. His pastor also helped him do comedy at the church. Tell us what you love most about your church.

