Home

[WATCH] NY Jets Doug Middleton Becomes Grand Marshall For NAMI Statewide Walk

The Light

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Fonda Bryant, Ron Holland, Doug Middleton

Source: J.Belle / other

Fonda Bryant and NFL player Doug Middleton discuss how serious mental health is and why it’s important for those who suffer to get help.

The NAMI Statewide Walk happens this Saturday. Tune into Ron Holland every weekend on Praise 100.9 and Old School 105.3.

The Latest:

 

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading [WATCH] NY Jets Doug Middleton Becomes Grand Marshall For NAMI Statewide Walk

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 3 days ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 week ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18