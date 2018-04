Ericaism: God Loves Even You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is speaking to people that are letting the enemy think God doesn’t love them. She mentioned that just because you weren’t raised in church doesn’t mean God loves you any less. You can gain a relationship with him by just asking.

He’s waiting on it from you and loved you from creation. God never forced you to love him and gave you the option. When you choose to love Jesus your entire life changes.

