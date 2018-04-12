Top Women Of Excellence: Lorri Lofton

Lorri Lofton

Founder, Prosocialites

Wells Fargo

If Lorri had to describe herself in one word, it would be “blessed.” This Alabama native has been in Charlotte for 4 years, by way of her management position at Wells Fargo. While networking with other millennials, she realized there was something missing on the Charlotte scene. Lorri is one of the founders of Prosocialites, where their mission is anchored in becoming a vessel of doing good for others. She is the creator of their signature event, Woman Crush Wednesday, where they highlight a prominent woman in Charlotte doing great things in the community. They recently launched a new series, Man Crush Mondays, where they will highlight prominent men in the Charlotte community.

From its’ inception in March 2016, Prosocialites has facilitated, hosted, or led over 35 events. On Saturday, April 7th, 2018, the executed the first ever Charlotte Brunch Festival.

Lorri was chosen to speak to Shaw University during their “Slay Week” on building your network. In March 208, she was selected by Charlotte Five as one of the Most Influential Women of Charlotte on Instagram. In her down time, Lorri is a freelance makeup artist, loves college football (Roll Tide), and enjoys networking with people. Follow her on Instagram @lorriashly, @proscoialites or @makeupbylorriashly

