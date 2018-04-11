These Photos Of The Kidnapped Boko Haram Schoolgirls Are Breathtaking & Heartbreaking

A New York Times photo editorial documents the lives of the Nigerian women kidnapped as adolescents by Boko Haram, a group that continues to terrorize several regions across Northern Nigeria.

In 2014, the world became captivated by the story of 200 girls swiped from their schools after Boko Haram militants ransacked villages wrecking havoc and terror in their path of carnage. Activists and supporters rallied around them with the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls.

Since then, over 100 girls have been released, but their stories have been largely overshadowed by news cycles that stray away from the plight of Black women around the world.

The profile aims to shed light on their lives after their escape, their heartbreak and more importantly, their survival. Many of the woman profiled in the piece live under intense security detail at American University of Nigeria since the summer of 2017. Rightfully so, a portion of the released victims remain silent while there are at least 100 women who remain unaccounted for.

You can find the stunning visuals along with their harrowing journeys, here.

