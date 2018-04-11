Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Joy Living: Clean Your Windows [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 21 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

What kind of glass are you looking through? Erica Campbell spoke about looking at things negatively, with sadness or happiness. Everyone looks at things differently and she wants to know what your position is.

When you look at things negatively all the time it’s not a good thing and can bring you down. Erica wants you to clean that window and see things like God does. Be more optimistic, have faith be positive and change the way you think.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Joy Living: I Have A Teenager [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Get That Good Laugh Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Protect Your Joy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 days ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 6 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 6 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 6 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18