What kind of glass are you looking through? Erica Campbell spoke about looking at things negatively, with sadness or happiness. Everyone looks at things differently and she wants to know what your position is.
When you look at things negatively all the time it’s not a good thing and can bring you down. Erica wants you to clean that window and see things like God does. Be more optimistic, have faith be positive and change the way you think.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
Joy Living: Clean Your Windows [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
