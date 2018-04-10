Oh No! The Obamas Are Not Invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

It looks like Former President Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be going to the Royal Wedding this May.

According to HARPER’S Bazaar, despite their close relationship with the former first couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan on keeping their wedding politics-free. This also means, the Trumps and British Prime Minister Theresa May didn’t get an invite either.

There will be no official UK or overseas guests at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding. No Theresa May, President Trump or Obamas. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 10, 2018

Bazaar noted that a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer: “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders—both U.K. and international—is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”

Apparently, since Prince Harry will not be the country’s future king, he is not obligated to invite present and former heads of states.

This current snub is news to us, since we’ve been under the impression for months that the Obamas would be attended the anticipated. However, to our delight, we’ve been known that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would not be attending, since he admitted it earlier this year.

Either way, we’re pretty sure the Obamas don’t have any hard feelings.

As we previously reported, the day the couple announced their engagement, Obama wished the couple well via Twitter.

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

