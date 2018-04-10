National
Home > National

Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools

The Light

Posted 24 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
ESSA 1

Source: Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield / Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield

Charlotte native Sam Fullwood III writes “I returned last month to my childhood hometown for what turned out to be a bittersweet reunion with my memories.  I’m from Charlotte, North Carolina, a booming city of glimmering Uptown skyscrapers and sprawling verdant suburban neighborhoods. It is nothing close to the place where I recall growing up and coming of age some 40 years ago, which is both a good and a bad thing.  What’s grand about Charlotte is that it has achieved its ambitions of becoming a world-class city, a place that both hosted a successful Democratic National Convention in 2012 and can boast about its relatively new museums and art galleries, the likes of which didn’t favorably compare or exist when I was a child.  But for all that is on the upswing in the Queen City, there is something rotting at its core. The consolidated city-county schools have lumbered backward, segregating once again by race and class, producing separate and unequal outcomes for the district’s more than 144,000 students in 164 schools.”

Follow Us On Twitter: The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Fullwood’s full article was published in Newsweek a few years back, but adequately speaks to a problem that still exists today.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 24 hours ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 5 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 5 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 5 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18