Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools

Charlotte native Sam Fullwood III writes “I returned last month to my childhood hometown for what turned out to be a bittersweet reunion with my memories. I’m from Charlotte, North Carolina, a booming city of glimmering Uptown skyscrapers and sprawling verdant suburban neighborhoods. It is nothing close to the place where I recall growing up and coming of age some 40 years ago, which is both a good and a bad thing. What’s grand about Charlotte is that it has achieved its ambitions of becoming a world-class city, a place that both hosted a successful Democratic National Convention in 2012 and can boast about its relatively new museums and art galleries, the likes of which didn’t favorably compare or exist when I was a child. But for all that is on the upswing in the Queen City, there is something rotting at its core. The consolidated city-county schools have lumbered backward, segregating once again by race and class, producing separate and unequal outcomes for the district’s more than 144,000 students in 164 schools.”

Follow Us On Twitter: The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisecharlotte

Fullwood’s full article was published in Newsweek a few years back, but adequately speaks to a problem that still exists today.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: