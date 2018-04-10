Downtown Raleigh May Lose Historic Krispy Kreme

If you know downtown Raleigh then you know exactly where the only Krispy Kreme is on Person St. – it’s been there forever!!!

Some of the locals who are upset because the property of the The Krispy Kreme has been sold to a New York-based real estate investment trust.

According to city records, the property at 551 North Person Street sold for nearly $4.7 million to Broadstone KKD Portfolio LLC.

Records show the sale went through on April 2.

The uncertainty of losing a piece of old Raleigh is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of many locals.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: