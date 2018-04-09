Faith Walking: Speak Up And Tell The World [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell explained that we should speak the word of God to every creature. She reflected on a time where she went to sing at a prison with her dad. It was a time where she understood that she needed to spread the word of him to everyone even if they don’t want to hear it.

Erica wants to reach others even if they don’t receive it. We must be seed planters and go out our regular circle. Don’t forget to tell the world about God.

