Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Speak Up And Tell The World [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell explained that we should speak the word of God to every creature. She reflected on a time where she went to sing at a prison with her dad. It was a time where she understood that she needed to spread the word of him to everyone even if they don’t want to hear it.

Erica wants to reach others even if they don’t receive it. We must be seed planters and go out our regular circle. Don’t forget to tell the world about God.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: 10 Years Cancer Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be Angry But Sin Not [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Being Broke Ain’t A Crime [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 4 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 4 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 4 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18