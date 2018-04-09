Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Are You A Rock? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
Erica Campbell asked, “Are you a rock?” While in church they talked about being a rock for people and Erica thought about it when it relates to marriage and relationships. She spoke about when the person you love is going through a hard time, standing by them, being patient and going through the process with them.

Everything in a relationship can’t be good all the times. When the bad times come you must be their rock and make them feel like they can lean on you as well as be safe. Listen to them help them and be their rock.

