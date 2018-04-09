Wake County Could See Higher Water Bills

Starting next year, Wake County residents could be paying more on their water bills.

Raleigh’s city leaders will discuss a rate hike tonight to determine if customers should have to pay more to do everyday things like shower, cook and clean.

Staff members are recommending a 3 percent increase in billing. To the average residential customer, they say, that comes out to about an extra $1.68 per month.

The City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department provides water and sanitary sewer service to approximately 195,000 metered water and sewer customers and a service population of approximately 570,000 people in Raleigh, Garner, Wake Forest, Rolesville, Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon areas.

Source: WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: