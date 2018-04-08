Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just Recovered From The Devonte Hart Crash Site

Northern California police believe they have found a body that may be one of the three siblings missing from the Devonte Hart car crash. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday (April 10).

According to WCTI, a couple vacationing on the coast spotted a body in the Pacific Ocean near the Hart family crash site Saturday afternoon. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified body appears to be an African-American female, “and that deputies are investigating the possibility that it may be one of the two missing Hart girls.”

They plan on conducting an DNA analysis to determine her identity, but the results could take weeks.

As we’ve previously reported, Devonte gained national attention when he was captured in a viral video of him offering free hugs during a protest in Oregon back in 2014. He and two of his siblings went missing after his parents’ car crashed off a cliff reportedly killing five family members.

Devonte’s body is still missing.

With a vast history of physical and emotional abuse by the hands of the children’s adoptive mothers, Jennifer and Sarah Hart, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has stressed that the accident was most likely intentional.

In an interview with HLN, Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman said, “I’m to the point where I’m no longer calling this an accident. I’m calling it a crime.”

Just days before the crash, one of Devonte’s neighbors claimed that the young man begged for food, telling them that his mothers were trying to starve him to death.

“They portrayed this happy little family and yet their daughter is telling us please, please, please, begging us not to go back they’re abusing her and then Devonte coming over here and telling us that he’s being starved to death,” Dana Dekald told CBS News.

“I was trying to help them and protect them and this is the result.”

