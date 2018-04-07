Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More Perfect’ Than Trump

Former First Lady Michelle Obama does’t believe that Donald Trump was the most qualified candidate in the 2016 presidential election.

According to Newsweek, during the 39th annual Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston, Mrs. Obama said that while Hillary Clinton had her flaws, she was “way more perfect” than our current President.

“The best qualified candidate in this last race was a woman,” Obama said on Thursday. “And she wasn’t perfect, but she was way more perfect than many of the alternatives.”

Our Forever FLOTUS also let the crowd now that while this country does need to see a female president, it won’t be her.

“Look, the reason why I don’t want to run for president—I can’t speak for Oprah—but my sense is that first of all, you have to want the job,” Obama said.

“And you just can’t say, ‘Well you’re a woman, run.’ And we can’t look for women like that. We can’t just say ‘let’s find the women we like and ask them to do it,’ because there are a million women who are inclined and who do have the passion for politics.”

She added that she never had an intentions of getting involved in politics, but her husband, former President Obama, “dragged” her “kicking and screaming” into the arena with him.

“I happen to be married to somebody who has a passion for politics and he dragged me kicking and screaming into this arena.So just because I gave a good speech and I’m smart and intelligent doesn’t mean I should be the next president—that’s not how we should pick the president, that’s been our problem.”

Speaking of her husband, Mrs. Obama said that his administration “was like having the ‘good parent’ at home,” The Hill noted. “The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time.”

Then she threw some more serious shade at #45.

“And now we have the other parent,” Obama added. “We thought it’d feel fun — maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.”

Well…where’s the lie though? None detected.

