Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More Perfect’ Than Trump

The Former First Lady also confirmed that she has no plans of every running for president.

The Light NC staff

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama does’t believe that Donald Trump was the most qualified candidate in the 2016 presidential election.

According to Newsweek, during the 39th annual Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston, Mrs. Obama said that while Hillary Clinton had her flaws, she was “way more perfect” than our current President.

“The best qualified candidate in this last race was a woman,” Obama said on Thursday. “And she wasn’t perfect, but she was way more perfect than many of the alternatives.”

Our Forever FLOTUS also let the crowd now that while this country does need to see a female president, it won’t be her.

“Look, the reason why I don’t want to run for president—I can’t speak for Oprah—but my sense is that first of all, you have to want the job,” Obama said.

“And you just can’t say, ‘Well you’re a woman, run.’ And we can’t look for women like that. We can’t just say ‘let’s find the women we like and ask them to do it,’ because there are a million women who are inclined and who do have the passion for politics.”

She added that she never had an intentions of getting involved in politics, but her husband, former President Obama, “dragged” her “kicking and screaming” into the arena with him.

“I happen to be married to somebody who has a passion for politics and he dragged me kicking and screaming into this arena.So just because I gave a good speech and I’m smart and intelligent doesn’t mean I should be the next president—that’s not how we should pick the president, that’s been our problem.”

Speaking of her husband, Mrs. Obama said that his administration “was like having the ‘good parent’ at home,” The Hill noted. “The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time.”

Then she threw some more serious shade at #45.

“And now we have the other parent,” Obama added. “We thought it’d feel fun — maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.”

Well…where’s the lie though? None detected.

RELATED NEWS:

Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High Volume Of Visitors’

Michelle Obama Reveals What We Always Knew: The President Always Had Swag

6 Of The Craziest Things Stormy Daniels Revealed About Trump During Her ’60 Minutes Interview’

US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

Continue reading 5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, ‘Becoming’

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

       

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18