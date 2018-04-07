List Of Free Local Weekend Events In The Community

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
:
Sunday Fun Day
Event Date:
04/08/2018
Event Time:
130
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
New Bethel DOC Church
Address Line 1:
401 Buxton Blvd
City, State, Zip:
Fayetteville, NC, 28304
Event Description:
Come worship with us and then Let’s fellowship together at our Silent Auction. We have something for everyone. new items and some antiques. During this time we will also have paint design by BaccerBarn crafts. Come out and paint your own unique picture. All proceeds goes toward our church Building Fund.
Pastor: Elliott D. Tatum
Event Contact:
Faye Shanklin
Event Contact Number:
910-273-9861
Event Contact Email:
fshan54@gmail.com
Event Web Site:
newbetheldoc.com
James Dixon’s 42th Birthday Celebrations
Event Date:
Saturday April 7,2018
Event Time:
4pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Mebane Art Community Center
Address Line 1:
622 Corregidor Street
City, State, Zip:
Mebane,N.C.27302
Event Description:
Featuring
NuTestament of Jacksonville,Fla.
Ricky McDuffie & Family of Bennettsville,S.C.
Chosen Disciples of Asheboro,N.C.
New Creation of Hillsborough,N.C.
The Legendary Cisrow Family of Vineland,New Jersey
Ladies of Devoted of Sanford,N.C.
SHOCKOE Boyz of Java,Va. & plus mo.Emcee: Corey Lilprinceshow Williams of Fayetteville
Min.Carolyn Satterfield of 90.7FM & Rod iamquartet of Fanz of The Culture
Food Will be sold!
Prizes!
FREE ADMISSION
COME ON OUT & let’s have A Holyghost Party! 4/7/18
Event Contact:
James Dixon
Event Contact Number:
919-428-4923
YM4C – Young Men 4 Christ Fundraiser
Event Date:
04/07/2018
Event Time:
9 am – 3 pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
The Gathering Place – YM4C
Address Line 1:
3500 Woodmeadow Parkway
City, State, Zip:
Raleigh NC 27610
Event Description:
RTP COME OUT AND SUPPORT!!
The young men of YM4C will be detailing cars and selling smoke wing plates to raise funds to attend summer camp for a week at Faith based camp, Oak Hill in Oxford NC during the summer.
YM4C is an enrichment program committed to encourage, enlighten and empower the young men of today helping to create a better tomorrow. Since opening in June of 2017 our program has served over 60 young men, planting seeds of hope, love, accountability, respect, confidence and self esteem. We harvest those seeds within our four part programming: Weekly Impact Sessions, Monthly Career Day Sessions, Monthly ManUP Barbershop Talk, and Shotokan Karate Class.
We are a registered 501 (c)(3) non profit entity and rely heavily on the support of community donations.
A movement is only as good as the people that support it!
The Young Adults of Holland Chapel are inviting all young adults to come out and worship during their morning service at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church in Apex.
Come out and experience an awesome time in the Lord!!
Can’t wait to see you Sunday morning!!
Event Contact:
Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Event Contact Number:
—
Event Contact Email:
Adbaldwin10@gmail.com
Community Yard & Food Sale
Event Date:
04/07/2018
Event Time:
7:30 am until 3:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Community Helpers Service Center, Inc.
Address Line 1:
111-B N. First Ave.
City, State, Zip:
Knightdale, NC 27545
Event Description:
Community Helpers Service Center, Inc. is having a Spring Community
Food Sale on Saturday, April 7, 2018. this fundraiser is to help us raise money to continue our vision in helping families that are in need for food, clothing, fans
for seniors that do not have air conditions in their homes to keep them cool in the summer. Our yard sale will begin at 7:30 am and our food sale will begin at 10:30 am. Please come and join our effort in helping keep families from doing without.