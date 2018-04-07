Local
Home > Local

List Of Free Local Weekend Events In The Community

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Unity In the Community

Source: Glenn Parson / Tonya Jameson

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Sunday Fun Day
Event Date:  04/08/2018
Event Time:  130
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Bethel DOC Church
Address Line 1:  401 Buxton Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC, 28304
Event Description:  Come worship with us and then Let’s fellowship together at our Silent Auction. We have something for everyone. new items and some antiques. During this time we will also have paint design by BaccerBarn crafts. Come out and paint your own unique picture. All proceeds goes toward our church Building Fund.

Pastor: Elliott D. Tatum
Event Contact:  Faye Shanklin
Event Contact Number:  910-273-9861
Event Contact Email:  fshan54@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  newbetheldoc.com

 

 

  James Dixon’s 42th Birthday Celebrations
Event Date:  Saturday April 7,2018
Event Time:  4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mebane Art Community Center
Address Line 1:  622 Corregidor Street
City, State, Zip:  Mebane,N.C.27302
Event Description:  Featuring

NuTestament of Jacksonville,Fla.

Ricky McDuffie & Family of Bennettsville,S.C.

Chosen Disciples of Asheboro,N.C.

New Creation of Hillsborough,N.C.

The Legendary Cisrow Family of Vineland,New Jersey

Ladies of Devoted of Sanford,N.C.

SHOCKOE Boyz of Java,Va. & plus mo.Emcee: Corey Lilprinceshow Williams of Fayetteville

Min.Carolyn Satterfield of 90.7FM & Rod iamquartet of Fanz of The Culture

Food Will be sold!

Prizes!

FREE ADMISSION

COME ON OUT & let’s have A Holyghost Party! 4/7/18
Event Contact:  James Dixon
Event Contact Number:  919-428-4923

 

 

  YM4C – Young Men 4 Christ Fundraiser
Event Date:  04/07/2018
Event Time:  9 am – 3 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Gathering Place – YM4C
Address Line 1:  3500 Woodmeadow Parkway
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27610
Event Description:  RTP COME OUT AND SUPPORT!!

The young men of YM4C will be detailing cars and selling smoke wing plates to raise funds to attend summer camp for a week at Faith based camp, Oak Hill in Oxford NC during the summer.

YM4C is an enrichment program committed to encourage, enlighten and empower the young men of today helping to create a better tomorrow. Since opening in June of 2017 our program has served over 60 young men, planting seeds of hope, love, accountability, respect, confidence and self esteem. We harvest those seeds within our four part programming: Weekly Impact Sessions, Monthly Career Day Sessions, Monthly ManUP Barbershop Talk, and Shotokan Karate Class.

We are a registered 501 (c)(3) non profit entity and rely heavily on the support of community donations.

A movement is only as good as the people that support it!

If you cant come, please visit our website to learn more and DONATE: http://www.ym4c.org
Event Contact:  Troy Johnson
Event Contact Number:  9197149905
Event Contact Email:  youngm4c@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.ym4c.org

 

 

Acknowledging the Call
Event Date:  04/08/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Small Chapel Ministries
Address Line 1:  8055 US 701 N
City, State, Zip:  Newton Grove NC
Event Description:  Minister Leslie Surles Initial Sermon
Event Contact:  Shelia White
Event Contact Number:  9109296806

 

 

 

 

 

 

Y.A.C.M Sunday 2018
Event Date:  04/08/2018
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Rd
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  The Young Adults of Holland Chapel are inviting all young adults to come out and worship during their morning service at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church in Apex.

Come out and experience an awesome time in the Lord!!

Can’t wait to see you Sunday morning!!
Event Contact:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  Adbaldwin10@gmail.com

 

 

Community Yard & Food Sale
Event Date:  04/07/2018
Event Time:  7:30 am until 3:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Community Helpers Service Center, Inc.
Address Line 1:  111-B N. First Ave.
City, State, Zip:  Knightdale, NC 27545
Event Description:  Community Helpers Service Center, Inc. is having a Spring Community

Food Sale on Saturday, April 7, 2018. this fundraiser is to help us raise money to continue our vision in helping families that are in need for food, clothing, fans

for seniors that do not have air conditions in their homes to keep them cool in the summer. Our yard sale will begin at 7:30 am and our food sale will begin at 10:30 am. Please come and join our effort in helping keep families from doing without.
Event Contact:  Billy R Billy
Event Contact Number:  919-266-4050
Event Contact Email:  billyrayneal@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.communityhelpersservicesc.com

 

 

 

 

community calendar , community events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading List Of Free Local Weekend Events In The Community

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 day ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18