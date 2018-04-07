List Of Free Local Weekend Events In The Community

The young men of YM4C will be detailing cars and selling smoke wing plates to raise funds to attend summer camp for a week at Faith based camp, Oak Hill in Oxford NC during the summer.

YM4C is an enrichment program committed to encourage, enlighten and empower the young men of today helping to create a better tomorrow. Since opening in June of 2017 our program has served over 60 young men, planting seeds of hope, love, accountability, respect, confidence and self esteem. We harvest those seeds within our four part programming: Weekly Impact Sessions, Monthly Career Day Sessions, Monthly ManUP Barbershop Talk, and Shotokan Karate Class.

We are a registered 501 (c)(3) non profit entity and rely heavily on the support of community donations.

A movement is only as good as the people that support it!

If you cant come, please visit our website to learn more and DONATE: http://www.ym4c.org