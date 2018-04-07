Mayor Aja Brown Announces Pregnancy & Quits Congressional Campaign

Compton Mayor Aja Brown is dropping her bid for a congressional seat to start a family.

Another candidate has dropped out of the race for the House seat in California’s 44th Congressional District.

Mayor Brown shared some incredible news on Thursday, when she revealed that she and her husband are expecting their first child. Now that she’s pregnant, Mayor Brown wants to focus on being a mom.

“We are overjoyed at the opportunity to become parents and look forward to starting our family,” Mayor Brown shared in a statement. “To date, one of my highest honors has been dedicating my time and life to serving my community. However, at this point in my life, my family commitments supersede my ability to expand my level of service.”

However, this happy news has affected her decision to run for congressional office. She wrote, “Today, I am announcing that I am withdrawing my candidacy to represent the 44th Congressional District.”

According to The Root, dropping out of the race was her decision. However, it seems she may still remain in office as the Mayor of Compton.

“Moving forward collectively, we will continue to empower, elevate, and advance the City of Comptisand our greater community. The coalitions, partnerships, new investments, and infrastructure development will continue,” Mayor Brown wrote, “and there is more to come.”

This makes her the second candidate to drop out of the race in as many weeks. Last month, Stacey Dash also dropped out of the race to focus on her own family as well.

While neither Stacey nor Mayor Brown are actively running for the congressional seat, their names will still be on the ballot on election day.

