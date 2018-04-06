Faith Walking: Please Him Not Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Are you always trying to please people to make them happy? Erica Campbell spoke about how when she was younger always wanted to please her family. She learned that because of what they said to her she would base decisions on that.
Erica let their voices be more important than what God told her. She began to go to God first and then be more confident in what she was doing. Remember that having a relationship with God and pleasing him is very important.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
