Brian Courtney Wilson Explains Why He’s Always So Calm [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Brian Courtney Wilson is giving fans wonderful gospel music with “A Great Work.” He continues to be successful and is enjoying each moment as it passes. Brian is a very cool and calm person and was asked how he stays that way.

He mentioned that when you lose your composure things don’t get done. Brian also said that it’s not good for the long term when you act out. There are certain times when he isn’t calm, but you’re supposed to have peace and joy in your life where the world can’t take it away.

