Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Brian Courtney Wilson Explains Why He’s Always So Calm [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 6, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Brian Courtney Wilson is giving fans wonderful gospel music with “A Great Work.” He continues to be successful and is enjoying each moment as it passes. Brian is a very cool and calm person and was asked how he stays that way.

He mentioned that when you lose your composure things don’t get done. Brian also said that it’s not good for the long term when you act out. There are certain times when he isn’t calm, but you’re supposed to have peace and joy in your life where the world can’t take it away.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: How Brian Courtney Wilson Found Christ For Himself [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Brian Courtney Wilson Talks About God Helping You In Your Life With His New Single “A Great Work” [AUDIO]

RELATED: Brian Courtney Wilson Gives Houston Update After Evacuating His Home [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18