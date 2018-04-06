Charles Jenkins Talks About Showing And Sharing At Fellowship Chicago [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor Charles Jenkins does so much more than just sing and preach. He is also an amazing husband and working on building people up at his church. Jenkins believes that all churches are different and at his they do more fellowshipping.
They recently had a March Madness tournament where they watched games and spoke on what interest people at the church. He wants to reach souls at all times. Congratulations Pastor Charles Jenkins on all of your success.
