Charles Jenkins Talks About Showing And Sharing At Fellowship Chicago [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor Charles Jenkins does so much more than just sing and preach. He is also an amazing husband and working on building people up at his church. Jenkins believes that all churches are different and at his they do more fellowshipping.

Follow @GetUpErica

They recently had a March Madness tournament where they watched games and spoke on what interest people at the church. He wants to reach souls at all times. Congratulations Pastor Charles Jenkins on all of your success.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Charles Jenkins Shares Scripture That Made Him Realize God Is Positive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kim Burrell And Charles Jenkins Give Fans New Song “Grace” [AUDIO]

RELATED: Charles Jenkins On How The Power Of Praise Delivered Him A Miracle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: