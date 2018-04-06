Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Charles Jenkins Talks About Showing And Sharing At Fellowship Chicago [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 6, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Pastor Charles Jenkins does so much more than just sing and preach. He is also an amazing husband and working on building people up at his church. Jenkins believes that all churches are different and at his they do more fellowshipping.

They recently had a March Madness tournament where they watched games and spoke on what interest people at the church. He wants to reach souls at all times. Congratulations Pastor Charles Jenkins on all of your success.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Charles Jenkins Shares Scripture That Made Him Realize God Is Positive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kim Burrell And Charles Jenkins Give Fans New Song “Grace” [AUDIO]

RELATED: Charles Jenkins On How The Power Of Praise Delivered Him A Miracle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18