Ericaism: I Grew Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell for #TBT decided to post a picture of her from the 7th grade. She reflected on the person she was then and how she wasn’t comfortable at times. Erica spoke about not knowing the person she was at that time, but growing into it.

She loves the fact that now she is more confident, amazing and how great that feels. Erica encourages people to do internal work on themselves to feel better. She is grateful for 7th grade Erica and now the 45-year-old one.

