Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: I Grew Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 6, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell for #TBT decided to post a picture of her from the 7th grade. She reflected on the person she was then and how she wasn’t comfortable at times. Erica spoke about not knowing the person she was at that time, but growing into it.

She loves the fact that now she is more confident, amazing and how great that feels. Erica encourages people to do internal work on themselves to feel better. She is grateful for 7th grade Erica and now the 45-year-old one.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Who You Working For? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Convenient Obedience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Talk So Much [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18