An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock Hill

Laughter is his ministry. Making people smile and feel good is his passion. Charlotte and surrounding areas is his stage. And, his innate ability to fully read the moment allows him to perform just about anywhere. He is Cedrice “NuffCed” Brown. The Charlotte native acts, hosts and sings. But it’s his comedic acumen that has “NuffCed” in demand. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Cedrice “NuffCed” Brown and Stephen Loney about Brown’s career and his innovative Interactive Theatre experience, “Picture Pages,” which is coming to Rock Hill in June.

