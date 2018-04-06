How Mary Mary Blessed A Divorce Woman [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell and Tina Campbell are very open and honest about their relationships. They try to help others that deal with certain things in marriages, life and so much more. A caller spoke about how she was married for 15 years and how she got a divorce.
Her and her ex-husband had a child together so they would do stuff with him and built a friendship. Hearing about Tina’s situation, Erica’s Black love stories and more were inspiring. They decided to get married again and it has been wonderful since then so she wanted to thank Tina and Erica.
