Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Listen To Black Women Poll: What Is The Spirit Of Girlfriend?

Take the poll inside. We want to hear from you!

Hello Beautiful

Posted April 6, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment
LTBW2

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women and we want to hear from you!
Listen To Black Women will discuss topics and issues that affect us the most. Each week the show is gathering the opinions of our audience by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. This week’s topic will be “The Spirit of Girlfriend.”

Tune in on Fridays to find out the results and what others had to say on social media, as well as our hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly, and other show guests.

RELATED LINKS

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Listen To Black Women Poll: What Is The Spirit Of Girlfriend?

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 days ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 days ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18