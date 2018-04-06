Local
Congratulations To Our Local Talent Audition Winners

Melissa Wade

Women's Empowerment_Revised

Congratulations to Patreka Wortham, Epitome, and Kimberly Britt on being selected from our local talent auditions to perform at Women’s Empowerment 2018.  Get your tickets today and see some of the areas greatest singing talent on the main stage. Tickets avail. At all Ticketmaster outlets and sponsored by Tropical Smoothie Café’ and The Light 103.9

