Love Talking: The Love Encounter With Tina Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Love Talking: The Love Encounter With Tina Campbell

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
Tina Campbell is giving a word on not being scared to love on your spouse. She spoke about how God made these unions and marriage isn’t supposed to be boring. The relationship can experience a lot of ups and downs, but you can get through it.

Tina wants you to share with your mate, give them love and remember why you said, “I do.” When going through bad times recommit, forgive and remember to ask your mate a very important question that is pretty exciting. Make sure you listen to hear what that question is.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

