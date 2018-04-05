Ericaism: Get Outta My Room [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 reads Leave a comment
Has the enemy been trying to take things from your life? Erica Campbell spoke about how her kids sometimes get scared to sleep in their room because they think something is in it. She tells them not to fear and not let the devil have power over them.
We must not let the enemy give us fear, sadness or anything like that. Give the enemy his walking papers and tell him to get out. God will carry you through those bad times.
