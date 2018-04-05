Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Lynn Richardson: “Credit Is Like A Muscle, You Have To Exercise It” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 5, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Lynn Richardson is back and giving insight on credit cards. GRIFF asked about using secured credit cards and if it helps your credit score. Richardson explained that credit is just like a muscle you have to exercise it in order for it to get stronger.

She believes using the secured card and paying it off helps your credit. A caller asked about short sales and Richardson explains that you must be the home out as that before you miss a payment. After won’t help and people need to realize that. Listen to all of the advice from Lynn Richardson.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Lynn Richardson Dispels The Stigma Of Bankruptcy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lynn Richardson On The Benefits Of Coming Together To Plan The Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lynn Richardson Explains Why It’s Better To Be Honest With Debt Collectors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 7 hours ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18