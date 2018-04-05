Lynn Richardson: “Credit Is Like A Muscle, You Have To Exercise It” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Lynn Richardson is back and giving insight on credit cards. GRIFF asked about using secured credit cards and if it helps your credit score. Richardson explained that credit is just like a muscle you have to exercise it in order for it to get stronger.

Follow @GetUpErica

She believes using the secured card and paying it off helps your credit. A caller asked about short sales and Richardson explains that you must be the home out as that before you miss a payment. After won’t help and people need to realize that. Listen to all of the advice from Lynn Richardson.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Lynn Richardson Dispels The Stigma Of Bankruptcy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lynn Richardson On The Benefits Of Coming Together To Plan The Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lynn Richardson Explains Why It’s Better To Be Honest With Debt Collectors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: