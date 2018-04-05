Local
Scrap Metal Fire Reported In Downtown Durham

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
Flames of intense house fire

Source: Brian Stablyk / Getty

Thursday Morning heavy smoke filled the sky in downtown Durham. A fire at a scrap metal recycling center was the reason for the heavy smoke. At about 10:45 a.m. a fire broke out at Fortress Metals Durham Inc. on South Holman Street.

When Firefighters arrived on the scene they found a fire that involved numerous vehicles and a pile of debris with motors, plastic and cardboard stacked on tope of each other.

Read more in the link below.

Source abc11.com

 

