Scrap Metal Fire Reported In Downtown Durham

Thursday Morning heavy smoke filled the sky in downtown Durham. A fire at a scrap metal recycling center was the reason for the heavy smoke. At about 10:45 a.m. a fire broke out at Fortress Metals Durham Inc. on South Holman Street.

When Firefighters arrived on the scene they found a fire that involved numerous vehicles and a pile of debris with motors, plastic and cardboard stacked on tope of each other.

Source abc11.com

