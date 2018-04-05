New York Officers Kill Man After Metal Pipe is Mistaken for Gun

“The suspect then took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers, two of whom were in uniform,” he said.

Four officers discharged their weapons, striking the man, Monahan said.

They then gave him first aid and called for an ambulance to take him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. “It appears we fired 10 rounds between the four officers,” Monahan said. The unidentified officers, who were not wearing body cameras, discovered the metal pipe at the scene.

According to CNN, Brooklyn resident Eric Vassell told CNN affiliate NY1 that the victim was his 35-year-old son, Saheed Vassell. Saheed Vassell had no access to guns and suffered from bipolar disorder, his father told the station.