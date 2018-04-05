National News
New York Officers Kill Man After Metal Pipe is Mistaken for Gun

On Wednesday, New York City police officers shot and killed a black man after he pointed what they believed was a gun at them, authorities said.  CNN reports that it wasn’t until after the shooting, officers discovered the man was holding “a pipe with some sort of knob on it,” Chief of Department Terence A. Monahan said at a news conference.

Monahan said the incident started shortly before 5 p.m., when officers received 911 calls of a man aiming what callers described as a silver firearm at people in Brooklyn.  When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man matching the description provided by the callers, Monahan said.
“The suspect then took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers, two of whom were in uniform,” he said.
Four officers discharged their weapons, striking the man, Monahan said.
They then gave him first aid and called for an ambulance to take him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.  “It appears we fired 10 rounds between the four officers,” Monahan said. The unidentified officers, who were not wearing body cameras, discovered the metal pipe at the scene.
According to CNN, Brooklyn resident Eric Vassell told CNN affiliate NY1 that the victim was his 35-year-old son, Saheed Vassell.  Saheed Vassell had no access to guns and suffered from bipolar disorder, his father told the station.  
“He’s polite, nice, he’s kind. He just comes and he goes,” Eric Vassell said.  Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s received a preliminary briefing on the shooting.
