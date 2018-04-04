Local
Fashion Icon Andre’ Leon Talley To Be Honored In Upcoming Documentary

The Light NC Staff

Posted 21 hours ago
Raised in North Carolina, Andre’Leon Talley rose from humble beginnings to become the most innovative designer in the fashion industry. Talley is being honored with the documentary “The Gospel According to André”. The movie chronicles the life and career of the fashion insider and former Vogue editor at large.

Talley is responsible for swaying fashion designers to include Black models in their runway shows, thus promoting diversity in the industry. Talley also advised former first Lady Michelle Obama on fashion when former President Barack Obama was first elected in 2008.

The Gospel According to André, directed by Kate Novack and stars Talley as well as other fashion icons like Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, hits theaters on May 25.

