The professor said the words we all needed to hear.

Posted 16 hours ago
Fifty years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessean. All over the world, people are celebrating the legacy of King and also reflecting on where we are today. Professor Michael Eric Dyson of Georgetown University definitely had some thoughts about our current president and it was pretty epic.

In a powerful speech today, Dyson said, “And now we stand today in the midst of a culture where a man gets up every morning at 5:30 a.m. to tweet. He talks about sh*thole countries, but we know where the sh*thole is — beneath his nose and above his chin. Every morning he stands up to excrete the feces of his moral depravity.” He continued, “We know what justice looks like, this is not it. We must speak out against a president who refuses to acknowledge the humanity of the honorable people of this nation.” He also added, “It’s the right-wing Republicans who are out here trying to destroy the legacy of Martin Luther King.”

Watch below:

Well said. Dyson is certainly an expert on Dr. King. He wrote two books on his legacy, 2008’s April 4, 1968: Martin Luther King’s Death and How it Changed America and 2000’s I May Not Get There with You: The True Martin Luther King, Jr. Sadly, the very people who need to hear this — like faithful Trump supporters who are voting against their own interests — will ignore this powerful message. Therefore, make sure you and everyone you know are registered to vote for the upcoming midterm elections.

Continue reading Watch Michael Eric Dyson Destroy Trump In MLK Speech

