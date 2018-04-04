GRIFF’s Prayer: Men’s Meeting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF wants to make some changes at church and is asking the men to support some of them. He called a men’s meeting to talk about changing the pool they do baptisms in and to order a Jacuzzi to get warmer temperatures. GRIFF also doesn’t want anymore worship leaders wearing bedazzled suits.

Follow @GetUpErica

He is requesting that they order Chick-fil-A breakfast bites on first Sundays. GRIFF mentioned that he gets thirsty and would like some refreshments during services. He wants to have a communion piñata as well, but we will have to wait and see what happens.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Doing More For Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord Get Them New Windows [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Oreos [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: