GRIFF’s Prayer: Men’s Meeting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
GRIFF wants to make some changes at church and is asking the men to support some of them. He called a men’s meeting to talk about changing the pool they do baptisms in and to order a Jacuzzi to get warmer temperatures. GRIFF also doesn’t want anymore worship leaders wearing bedazzled suits.

He is requesting that they order Chick-fil-A breakfast bites on first Sundays. GRIFF mentioned that he gets thirsty and would like some refreshments during services. He wants to have a communion piñata as well, but we will have to wait and see what happens.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

