Ericaism: Convenient Obedience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell has 3 kids and spoke about how when she asked them to do something at times their response is, “one minute mommy.” She then tells them to stop what they are trying to do to help her. It’s all about being obedient and Erica mentioned sometimes we aren’t to God.
If we don’t listen imagine how God feels. He tells us what to do to guide us in a certain direction and when we listen sometimes its just because its convenient for us. Listen to him and believe that we should always be obedient.
