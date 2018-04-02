GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Date Night Look With Russell Wilson Is Really Affordable

Ciara posted a photo of her and her husband, Russell Wilson in the elevator on their way to date night. The mom of two looked so cute wearing a Black jumpsuit with a tropical print.
Captioned, “Date Night” with a cute heart, the singer wore a $69.90 Zara printed jumpsuit in black. You can get the look online or in your local Zara store.
RELATED: GET THE LOOK: Beyoncé’s Bandage Mini Skirt With Sporty Stripes Is A Steal
She wore gold jewelry and had a natural glow.
Yes, for an affordable date night look! Beauties, tag us @HelloBeautiful if you wear this look. We want to see how you style this jumpsuit.
