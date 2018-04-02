Mixed race ballet dancer on sidewalk in city

Women’s Empowerment 2018 Talent Auditions!

The Light NC Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
So, you think you’ve got talent? You think you’ve got what it takes to perform at Women’s Empowerment 2018?

Come show us!

Local Talent Auditions for Women’s Empowerment 2018 will take place on Wednesday, April 4, at Wills Social Bistro & Lounge, located at 5400 S Miami Blvd #112, Durham, NC 27703. Registration begins at 4:30pm and the contest will begin at 5:00pm.

Download the audition package below. We can’t wait to see you there!

WE 2018 Audition Package

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Raleigh, NC metropolitan area who are 13 years of age or older. Participants under the age of eighteen (18) must obtain parental permission to participate in the Contest. The Women’s Empowerment 2018 Local Talent Auditions Contest ends April 4, 2018. Subject to Official Rules.

