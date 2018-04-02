Local
Durham Man Stabbed In Neck

Durham police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed in the neck and elbow with a sharp object in a parking lot. Police say the incident happened in the 3000 block of Danube Lane at Oxford Manor Apartments.

Police confirmed that the victim is being treated at the hospital for serious stab wounds, but is expected to survive.

