Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance

The Light NC Staff

Posted 7 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
The Lorraine Motel, Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Source: Cyrille Gibot / Getty

Our nation was forever changed on April 4, 1968, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, just one day after he gave his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech that moved the hearts and souls of all those at the Mason Temple Church. Now, 50 years later, the eyes of an entire nation will turn to Memphis, Tennessee as we honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and strive to inspire mankind to realize Dr. King’s dream of freedom and equality for all.

MLK50

TV One and Roland Martin will be on location at the Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Rights Museum, to live-stream this monumental event across all Urban One platforms. This live event will capture the key moments of the day, as well as poignant and insightful interviews with Civil Rights icons and leaders of the new movement, both as live guests and via pre-recorded interviews.

Don’t miss the live stream event April 2 – April 4, 2018, hosted by Roland S. Martin on TV One. Check your local listing for details.

#MLK50: Images From the New March on Washington

35 photos Launch gallery

#MLK50: Images From the New March on Washington

Continue reading #MLK50: Images From the New March on Washington

#MLK50: Images From the New March on Washington

We celebrate and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Latest…

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18