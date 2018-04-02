TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance

Our nation was forever changed on April 4, 1968, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, just one day after he gave his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech that moved the hearts and souls of all those at the Mason Temple Church. Now, 50 years later, the eyes of an entire nation will turn to Memphis, Tennessee as we honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and strive to inspire mankind to realize Dr. King’s dream of freedom and equality for all.

TV One and Roland Martin will be on location at the Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Rights Museum, to live-stream this monumental event across all Urban One platforms. This live event will capture the key moments of the day, as well as poignant and insightful interviews with Civil Rights icons and leaders of the new movement, both as live guests and via pre-recorded interviews.

Don’t miss the live stream event April 2 – April 4, 2018, hosted by Roland S. Martin on TV One. Check your local listing for details.

