Love Talking: Love Made Him Do It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted March 31, 2018
Erica Campbell is excited about this weekend and talking about the love God has for us. She spoke about how he loves us and sacrificed just for us to have the life we do. Erica also talked about how love makes a difference and changes things.

She explained that you can’t be distracted by certain things that aren’t love. People also must love you as you are just like God does. Listen to these beautiful words!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

