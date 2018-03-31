1 reads Leave a comment
Erica Campbell is excited about this weekend and talking about the love God has for us. She spoke about how he loves us and sacrificed just for us to have the life we do. Erica also talked about how love makes a difference and changes things.
She explained that you can’t be distracted by certain things that aren’t love. People also must love you as you are just like God does. Listen to these beautiful words!
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Love Talking: Love Is Possible [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Love Talking: Love What You Do, Even When You Don’t Like What You Do [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: You Can Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
- TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
- There’s A Lot Of Fuss About The White House’s Nearly All-White Intern Staff, But It’s No Surprise
- A Racist Threatens To Sue After She’s Fired For Saying On Facebook That Stephon Clark ‘Deserved It’
- Parkland Survivor On Laura Ingraham: ‘When Is She Going To Apologize To Lebron James?’
- Virginia Tech’s Black Student Leaders Demand A Serious Discussion With Administrators On Campus Racism
- Stephon Clark’s Autopsy Revealed He Was Shot 8 Times From The Back
- Black Activists Vow To ‘Keep The Pressure On’ After A Full Day Of Protests
- Love Talking: Love Made Him Do It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Atlanta Charter School Apologizes For 2nd Grade Blackface Show
Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]
21 photos Launch gallery
Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell At Her Mary Mary Screening In Philly21 of 21
comments – add yours