Erica Campbell Lands Show On TV One

Erica Campbell

Posted March 31, 2018
2016 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Award Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Erica Campbell fans get ready because she’s about to have her own television show! That’s right, the docu-series, “We’re The Campbell’s,” is set to air on TV One. It will follow Erica and Warryn Campbell as they juggle their very busy lives.

Erica will show how she manages all of her busy roles while still making music, being a successful radio personality on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” and be a First Lady. The show will be filmed in LA and Dallas, where her radio show is and where she lives. Executive producers Robyn Greene Arrington and Tia Smith are excited about this show and we hope you are too! We will keep you posted on when the show will air. Congratulations to Erica Campbell and her family!

Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening! [PHOTOS]

