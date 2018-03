Tina Campbell Scores Stellar Award For Music Video Of The Year

It looks like congratulations is in order for Tina Campbell. She recently won Music Video of the Year for her single “We Livin,” at the Stellar Awards. Campbell has received several other awards through the years and is so happy about this achievement.

Her and sister, Erica Campbell opened up for the show as they performed several hits from Mary Mary. You can catch the award show on TV One this Friday, March 30th at 9pm EST/8pm CST. Congratulations Tina Campbell and all the other winners from the Stellar Awards.

