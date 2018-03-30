Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

True Hollywood Bible Story: Doubting Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 5 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Thomas the Apostle doubted people when they said certain things. When he was told about the thousands of fish being caught he didn’t believe it because he wasn’t around. Then witnesses spoke about how they saw Jesus rise after being crucified and they didn’t believe him.

Thomas later saw Jesus and was shocked. He was speechless and got rid of the doubt he had. Remember to never doubt God and all he can do.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Jesus Feeds The Masses [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Nathan & David [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Adam & Eve Get Kicked Out The Garden [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18