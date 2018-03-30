True Hollywood Bible Story: Doubting Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]

Thomas the Apostle doubted people when they said certain things. When he was told about the thousands of fish being caught he didn’t believe it because he wasn’t around. Then witnesses spoke about how they saw Jesus rise after being crucified and they didn’t believe him.

Thomas later saw Jesus and was shocked. He was speechless and got rid of the doubt he had. Remember to never doubt God and all he can do.

